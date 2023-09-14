Tulsa organizations spread Alzheimer's awareness

TULSA, Okla. — September is World Alzheimer's Month — and organizations across Tulsa are bringing awareness to the disease.

On Wednesday, volunteers at Tulsa Community College planted a "Promise Garden" at the Southeast campus.

The school says each pinwheel flower color symbolizes a different relationship to the disease: blue for those diagnosed, purple for those who lost a loved one, yellow for caregivers, and orange for anyone advocating for a future without dementia.

"There are 1775 flowers out there, all representing a person who passed away from dementia in the state of Oklahoma last year," said Dr. Laura Garrett, Assistant Professor of Psychology at TCC.

Also on Wednesday, Dementia Friendly Tulsa hosted a community event to educate caregivers, aging professionals, and the public about the disease.

The class included topics such as recognizing signs, communication, support, and reducing stigma.

A list of "10 Ways to Love Your Brain" was provided to attendees by Oklahoma Healthy Brain Initiative.

"Growing evidence indicates that people can reduce their risk of cognitive decline by adopting key lifestyle habits," said the literature.

Here are the tips OHBI recommends:



Regular exercise

Stay socially engaged

Wear your seat belt and helmet

Play strategy games

Take care of your mental health

Eat a balanced diet

Prioritize heart health

Don't smoke

Enroll in courses at a local college, community center, or online

Get plenty of quality sleep

Saturday, September 17 is the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

