Tulsa officials working to prevent gas shortage

TULSA, Okla. — City of Tulsa officials are working to prevent a possible gas shortage after storms caused widespread damage and power outages across northeast Oklahoma.

In an update on Monday afternoon Bynum said city officials talked to Holly Refinery and Magellan to see what the city can do to help them get back up and running. Bynum said both companies are working with PSO and the Department of Environmental Quality. He also said PSO reached out to QuikTrip to see how they can help get stores power faster.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to QuikTrip about the concerns and they released this statement: “Like much of our community, we are waiting patiently for power to be restored. Once it is, all QuikTrip locations will resume normal operations."

"It’s a definite concern for us, it is largely out of our control as a city government. We are doing everything we can to communicate with the state to get that expedited," he said.

2 News talked to drivers looking for gas earlier on Monday.

Cleanup From Weekend Storm Continues

Bynum said at this point the gas issue is not impacting their services but it is a growing concern over the next several days.

