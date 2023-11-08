Tulsa offering city hall services off-site on Nov. 8

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is making access to some services easier during what leaders are calling "City Hall on the Go."

It's a one-day event happening Nov. 8 at the Route 66 Historical Village.

City Hall on the Go is a national model that the city said many other cities have adopted, and they thought it would be perfect to help make Tulsa more welcoming.

This will be the second time the city is doing it after launching the idea in November last year.

Krystal Reyes, the chief resilience officer for the city, said it was successful, and people enjoyed it, but they hope to reach more people this time around.

The main goal is to help citizens by providing city hall services in their own neighborhoods to increase access and "demystify" doing business at city hall.

"So that people don't have to come to city hall, especially if they have some transportation barriers or maybe they are just not familiar with downtown or how to access the building," Reyes said. "So we are trying to bring services out so people can get used to seeing city staff, know who to talk to, and get a little bit more information about how to make their transactions with the city a little bit easier."

During the launch of City Hall on the Go last year, she explained it was more of an informational event teaching Tulsans about 311, Title V commissions and human rights complaint processes, and the neighborhood dumpster program

This year, the city is adding more actionable services.

"In this round, we are able to have the finance department there to be able to accept payment. For example, a special events permit or, say, a fine or fee that someone has. We have the human resources department there, so if someone is looking for a job, they can apply right then and there," she said.

It doesn't stop there.

She also said the city's financial empowerment center will be there to make appointments for free financial counseling, and the municipal courts will be on hand to help people with warrants and tickets.

Lastly, Tulsa Animal Welfare will be available to help people become adoptive or foster parents to a furry friend.

City Hall on the Go will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you miss this one, you can always visit City Hall downtown for these services, but more City Hall on the Go events will be planned for next year in different districts around Tulsa.

