Tulsa non-profit seeks veteran applicants for home repairs

TULSA, Okla. — Local non-profit, Revitalize T-Town, said it is seeking 14 more veteran homeowners to serve by the end of the year.

On Wednesday, Revitalize T-Town visited U.S. Navy veteran, Ronald Lindner. They repaired his home's siding from storm damage and helped make his home ADA-friendly.

Lindner relies on a cane to move around, and believes Revitalize T-Town's installations will prevent him from falling.

The organization's Communications Coordinator, Sadie Coltrane, said they provide repairs for low-income homeowners in Tulsa — but recognize the need for veterans.

"We have grants that are focused on providing these home repairs to veterans," said Revitalize T-Town Communications Coordinator, Sadie Coltrane.

Lindner hopes his story will encourage other veterans like him to apply.

"They can't sit back and say, 'well, I'll do it myself,'" said Lindner. "There's a lot of help available."

