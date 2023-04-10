Tulsa neighbors react to chop shop arrest

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested for allegedly running a chop shop out of his home.

The Tulsa Police Auto Theft unit arrested Kenneth Kerner on April 5.

Tulsa County Jail

Once at the home, officers discovered Kerner running a chop shop out of his home and garage, as well as multiple stolen items and drugs.

Kerner's neighbors say since he moved in, the neighborhood is no longer a safe place to live.

“Chaos," one neighbor said. "He’s running up and down the street on his four-wheelers or his motorcycles, or his whatever car he’s in, hot rod, and scaring the life out of us.”

“I hate to see him in jail and in trouble, but he can’t be doing the stuff he’s doing," another said. "And if he’s running drugs out of there, I don’t want to be any part of that”

Kerner has been charged with two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, operation a chop shop, tracking methamphetamine and outstanding warrants for possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

