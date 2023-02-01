Tulsa neighborhood streets still a slick mess

TULSA, Okla. — After two days at home because of winter weather, some people might need to get out today to go to the grocery store or just simply get out of the house.

If and when you do, you might notice neighborhood streets still packed with sleet making roads slick compared to the city streets which are mostly clear.

Drone video our team got shows drivers on Riverside having no problems. That’s one of the more than 1,700 lane miles the City of Tulsa is responsible for clearing.

However, it's a much different story for people leaving neighborhoods since the city doesn’t go into side streets or neighborhood. Most still have a sheet of ice causing tires to spin with little traction.

So for those having to get out Wednesday, we wanted to know what the best way to navigate those trouble spots is...

“If they have to go somewhere say they need something at the pharmacy, there’s feeder streets in every neighborhood that goes straight to an arterial," Leon Kragel the City of Tulsa operations manager for the streets and stormwater department said. "So if they can rely on those feeder streets that get to arterials where they have been treated then they should have no problems.”

He says a feeder street is basically a main street that goes through a neighborhood and connects all the smaller streets.

These feeder streets are most used and with lots of traffic, they clear up quicker than side streets. Whether you can get to a feeder streets or have to take other neighborhood roads, you’ll still want to take it nice and slow to avoid any issues.

