Tulsa native and Emmy Award winning actor Billy Miller dead at 43

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa native and three-time Daytime Emmy winning soap opera actor, Billy Miller, passed away at the age of 43 on Friday.

Miller was best known for his roles on "The Young and the Restless" and "General Hospital".

Miller got his start as Richie Novak on "All My Children" before moving to "Young and the Restless" to play Billy Abbott.

As Abbott, he won a Daytime Emmy three times, in six years before leaving "Young and the Restless" to join "General Hospital", where he was also nominated for an Emmy. He left the business in 2019.

Miller's death was confirmed by Michael Ausiello from TVLine.

