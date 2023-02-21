Tulsa Municipal Jail inmates to receive resources to stay out of system

TULSA, Okla. — A new partnership is working to prevent Tulsa city inmates from returning to the jail, and not cycling through the system. Family and Children’s Services is partnering up with the Tulsa Municipal Jail to provide inmates with mental health and substance abuse services.

Case managers will help the inmates enroll in treatment, and once they get out of jail, they will continue their outpatient treatment at Family and Children’s Services. Family and Children’s Services has been in partnership with the county jail, providing the same resources to inmates, for several years.

“We’ve actually just grown all of our programs in David L. Moss [Criminal Justice Center] because we see such a huge need and it’s been very successful,” says Katherine Ronnow, the Criminal Justice Project Manager for Family and Children’s Services.

She also says this new partnership is especially helpful for those experiencing homelessness.

“It’s hard for them to pay those court fines and those fees, even those traffic tickets inside the city jail,” says Ronnow. “So we are hoping to work with them, get them on different dockets, or alternative court programs so that way they don’t cycle through this system over and over again.”

