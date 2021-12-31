Tulsa mother pleads with community to not drive drunk during holiday

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country will be full of parties and celebrations Friday night for New Years Eve. But one Tulsa mother is pleading with those going out to find a sober driver after her pregnant daughter was killed by a drunk driver.

Rameissa Thompson's daughter was killed by a drunk driver May 6, 2018. Areale Louie was six months pregnant with a little girl. Thompson says her entire life changed that night and now she wants people to know it can happen to them, so be responsible.

“She snatched my daughter, she killed my daughter. No one should have to deal with that, if you can just be responsible. It’s not hard,” said Thompson.

May 6th 2018 is a day Thompson will never forget. After spending the evening with her daughter, she said Areale decided to go home around midnight, but she never made it.

“It’s hard. It’s hard to have to accept it. It’s hard to have to face this reality, the reality of it. It feels like the Twilight Zone. That’s what it feels like. Is this really my reality? Am I really having to deal with I’m never going to see my child again? I question it daily. This is it,” said Thompson.

She said her daughter had so many great things going for her. She was about to graduate college and pursue a career in veterinary health. She was six months pregnant with her first child, and it was all taken away in an instant.

“If you get out there and drink and drive, just know you’re becoming a driving murderer. You know that you’re not capable of driving behind the wheel and yet you get behind it. You’re impaired, you can’t make rational decisions. You know you can barely walk straight and yet you get behind the wheel,” said Thompson.

Thompson said now that she knows the pain of losing a child, and she doesn't want anyone to know that hurt. She said she hopes her family's story will serve as a reminder for everyone going out. If you are celebrating, do so responsibly.

The other driver, Gabrielle Dennis was sentenced to 24 years for the death of Areale Louie and her unborn child. She must serve 85 percent of nine years. In two years, her case will be reviewed.

