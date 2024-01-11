Tulsa MLK Parade postponed, new date still to be decided

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Council announced the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade scheduled for Jan. 15 is postponed due to frigid temperatures in the forecast.

A new date for the parade is expected to be released in the coming days.

The parade would be the 45th held in Tulsa. It's one of the largest parades in the city and honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his fight for racial equality.

2 News will update this story as soon as we learn the details of the rescheduled parade.

In the mean time, here's a look at last year's parade:

44th annual MLK Day parade held in Tulsa

