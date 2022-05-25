Tulsa Metropolitan Ministries announces interfaith vigil after Uvalde shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry is holding a prayer vigil in downtown Tulsa on Thursday.
The event also calls for an end to gun violence after the deadly shooting at a Uvalde, TX elementary school. A lone gunman killed 19 children and 2 teachers.
The vigil is planned for 7 p.m. on Thursday at Morningstar Baptist Church— that address is 1014 E. Pine St.
