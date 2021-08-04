Tulsa mayor proposes retention, signing bonus plan for city employees

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum presented a plan Wednesday to get extra money to city employees.

Bynum proposed an employee retention and signing bonus at the latest Urban and Economic Development Council committee meeting.

“Over the last two years, our employees have had to handle a historic flood, a global pandemic, a national recession, a polar vortex and a cyberattack,” Bynum says.

“Through it all, our employees have provided exemplary service and found ways to move Tulsa forward through some of the most challenging times in our city’s history. Retention bonuses will reward our employees for their hard work and stipends will help attract talent to ensure we keep providing world-class service to the citizens of Tulsa.”

The proposal uses nearly $9.7 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to get a 4 percent retention bonus to city employees and a signing bonus to future "critical hires."

The funds used in the proposal also include $500,000 in stipends for what the city considers "critical hire positions" like electricians, mechanics and Parks workers, and $3,000 stipends for Tulsa Police Academy hires and $2,000 for newly hired 911 operators.

Tulsa City Council is expected to vote on the proposal at its Aug. 11 regular meeting.

