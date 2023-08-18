Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum meets with TPS board members and State Supt. Ryan Walters

TULSA, Okla. — Friday morning Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum hosted a meeting with Tulsa Public Schools Board President Stacey Woolly, Vice President John Croisant, State Superintendent Ryan Walters and Oklahoma State Board Member Don Burdick.

In a Facebook post, Bynum said he believes this discussion proves the desire to work together to improve and provide a great education for Tulsa Public Schools.

Following the meeting Bynum wrote and sent a letter to the Oklahoma State Board of Education providing aspects of the conversation including fixes to problems discussed by both Oklahoma education officials as well as TPS officials.

Here is the letter that Bynum sent:

This is a developing story.

