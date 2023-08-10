Tulsa man wins $1M Mega Millions prize

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man woke up $1 million dollars richer Thursday morning.

The Oklahoma Lottery says Larry from Tulsa claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize on Wednesday.

He becomes the state's 79th millionaire. He bought his winning ticket at the QuikTrip near 61st and Lewis.

The Oklahoma Lottery says Larry turned his ticket in thinking it was a $10,000 prize and was completely shocked to learn it was actually a $1 million prize.

Larry bought the ticket for the $1.35 billion drawing on August 4 — the second largest Mega Millions jackpot of all time.

