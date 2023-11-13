Watch Now
Tulsa man shoots, kills brother after mistaking him for intruder

Posted at 2:45 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 15:45:01-05

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man shot and killed his brother after mistaking him for an intruder at his home near 22nd and Rockford Ave.

Tulsa police responded to the home at around 2:30 a.m. and found Tyler Gattis with a gunshot wound. Gattis later died at the hospital.

An investigation revealed the homeowners were sleeping when their dogs started barking. A family member searched the home and found a man hiding behind a couch in the basement and shot him.

They later learned the shooting victim was the shooter's brother.

The shooter was questioned and released pending further investigation. The Tulsa District Attorney will review the facts and decide if charges will be filed.

