Tulsa man reunited with daughter's dog after her untimely death

TULSA, Okla. — A grieving Tulsa man was reunited with his daughter's dog weeks after she unexpectedly died in a car crash in Canada.

26-year-old Macey Stockwell and her dog Meena were making the journey from Alaska to Tulsa. All was exciting as she looked to begin her welding career in a new city. Her father Gary Stockwell, also moving to Tulsa, prior to her departure. He was setting up there new home eagerly awaiting her arrival. That is when tragedy struck.

Gary told 2 News he spoke to Macey around 10 p.m. the night of the crash. She was concluding her trip for the night in Canada. Around 1:30 a.m. Gary said, time stood still.

"At 1:30 in the morning the Tulsa Police Department knocked on my door to inform me my daughter had died," he said tearing up.

Stockwell's daughter and dog were involved in a rollover crash in Haines Junction, Yukon. The crash caused both to be ejected from the vehicle.

While Stockwell's daughter died in the crash their dog Meena miraculously survived.

In the throes of grieving his daughters death, Stockwell posted that he was searching for Meena in hopes to reunite with one of the last pieces of her.

With overwhelming support the Haines Junction community came together to search for their beloved dog.

It took nine days of looking before rescuers found Meena in the nearby forest. The set out live traps in hopes Meena would be captured.

Gary said the news of Meena's rescue was very joyous however the next challenge was getting her back across the border and then to Tulsa. However in true Oklahoma fashion two locals traveling from Canada generously decided to bring the Meena home.

He told 2 News it took nearly 3 weeks for the reunion.

"The overwhelming amount of care and time that those poeple put into helping me. My gratitude is overwhelming for them," said Stockwell.

While wiping away tears Stockwell explained the joy and sadness he felt before being reunited.

"It's the only part of my daughter that I have left," he said." And we've raised her since she was a puppy. We adopted her. Nobody wanted her. But we do. And I can't wait till they get here."

Surrounded by tragic grief a man and a dog found relief in comfort in their reunion. While Macey lives on in memory, hopefully she can rest easy knowing her family is back together.

