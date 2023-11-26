Tulsa man in custody after hitting 2 buildings, stealing beer

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested and detained by Tulsa Police after allegedly damaging two businesses, stealing from one, early Sunday Morning

Tulsa Police say QuikTrip employees near Admiral and Harvard flagged them down after a man used a pipe to smash their beer coolers and stole beer before leaving in a silver Land Rover a little after 1 a.m.

Later, a silver Land Rover, driven by the same suspect, drove through the front of a Reasor's located at 15th and South Lewis Avenue.

Officers say he drank a beer and chatted with employees before being taken into custody by police.

When he was arrested, Gilcrease and Riverside officers connected information, which led them to believe Jose Silverio was the same person who smashed the beer coolers at the QuikTrip.

Silverio was arrested for felony vandalism and petit larceny for the damage to the Quiktrip.

Police say additional charges involving the collision at Reasors and his state at that time are pending investigation.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

