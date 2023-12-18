Tulsa man disputes 37,000 gallon water bill

TULSA, Okla. — A hefty water bill is making a Tulsa resident not only shake his head but demand answers.

James Callahan said his current water bill is for 37,000 gallons — over four times what he and his wife typically use, and enough to fill more than two backyard swimming pools.

"You can see how steady the water has been and then you get this," said Callahan, pointing to his water bill data over several months. "Then you go $227.18. There's something wrong here. Let's still find 37,000 gallons of water. Where did it go?"

Callahan said the City of Tulsa told him that his water would be cut off if the bill wasn't paid by the 19th. He also said the city has been by his house multiple times without answers.

On the first visit, Callahan said the technician affirmed the meter's accuracy. On the second visit, he was advised to hire a plumber to check for leaks.

"Pay a $110 to have him come over here. Write a letter or note saying there's no leaks, then we'll consider a credit," Callahan recalled.

On Friday, 2 News Oklahoma Problem Solvers asked the city what Callahan should do next.

Carson Colvin, Communications Officer for the city, confirmed that Callahan's account is placed on hold and said it sent another technician to the home.

Callahan said this visit ruled out meter crossover as a culprit.

"Well, there's no crossover. That's all they said, and they left," Callahan explained.

With the issue still unsettled, Callahan claims to have paid the regular amount of his bill. However, he's still unnerved.

"I can't fight City Hall. I mean, I didn't know where I could go with this. See, when you're an older person like myself, and you're on Social Security, I don't have that kind of money. What do the other people that run into this? What do they do? How do they what? What's their fallback? That's all I know. That's all I don't know what to do," he said

2 News Oklahoma Problem Solvers will continue to follow up with the City of Tulsa and Callahan until the matter is resolved.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

