Tulsa man dies in overnight construction zone crash

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Tulsa man died Friday night after crashing into a construction vehicle at the westbound I-44 and I-244 east split.

The 44-year-old man was driving west on I-44 when he drove to the right in the construction zone and hit a parked Ford F-150, causing that vehicle to hit another parked F-150.

Troopers say the man was pinned for 11 minutes before Tulsa Fire freed him and EMSA took him to St. Francis, where he later died from injuries.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

