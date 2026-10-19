Tulsa man dies after rollover crash on Turner Turnpike in Creek County

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa man is dead after a crash on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County Sunday evening, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on westbound Interstate 44 near mile marker 221.

According to investigators, a driver made an unsafe lane change and collided with a commercial vehicle. The impact caused the driver's vehicle to roll over multiple times.

The driver was identified as 58-year-old Thomas Hess of Tulsa. He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

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