Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa man dies after rollover crash on Turner Turnpike in Creek County

Man dies after rollover crash on Turner Turnpike in Creek County, OHP says
trooper.jpeg
Posted

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa man is dead after a crash on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County Sunday evening, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on westbound Interstate 44 near mile marker 221.

According to investigators, a driver made an unsafe lane change and collided with a commercial vehicle. The impact caused the driver's vehicle to roll over multiple times.

The driver was identified as 58-year-old Thomas Hess of Tulsa. He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

📱 More News from 2 News Oklahoma and KJRH.com

 

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

About Us

Download the 2 News Oklahoma App