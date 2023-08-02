Tulsa man charged with murder after passenger dies in wreck

A 19-year-old man is in jail after a wreck turned fatal, according to court documents.

While responding to a call of underage drinking at a park, a Bixby police officer saw a car speeding on Riverside.

The officer said the car then entered a roundabout going in the wrong direction. When the officer tried to pull the car over, the driver sped off — eventually hitting a bump in the road and losing control near 151st and Riverside.

The car rolled several times, police say. 19-year-old Gabriel Henson allegedly told officers that 19-year-old Marleny Loehr, was the one driving.

First responders rendered aid to Loeher and two juvenile passengers. Henson left the scene with a family member, according to court documents. Loeher died shortly after from her injuries.

Officers said they discovered several open containers in the car during the investigation. The juveniles allegedly told police Henson was supposed to be the designated driver and that he was "probably" driving.

Two witnesses contacted BPD after learning about the accident and Loeher's death. Officers say the witnesses told them that Henson admitted to driving and that the other passengers told him to pull over when police tried to pull them over. Henson also allegedly admitted to the witnesses that he hit a bump and the car flipped.

Bixby police located Henson in Claremore six days after the crash and questioned him.

They said Henson again denied he was the driver. Officers asked Henson for a DNA swab to match with DNA on the driver's side of the car. Henson allegedly told the officers that his DNA may be on the driver's side because he was thrown around in the wreck.

Police said a shortly after this discussion, Henson admitted to driving the car.

Henson was arrested on Aug. 2 and charged with murder in the first degree, transporting an open container, driving without a driver's license, and driving the wrong way on a one-way road.

