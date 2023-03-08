Tulsa man charged with manslaughter after fatal hit-and-run

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is charged with First Degree Manslaughter after allegedly hitting and killing 53-year-old Michael Cobb with his car.

On Saturday afternoon, Marlon Evans was seen by witnesses near 61st and Lewis driving up on the sidewalk, hitting Cobb, and driving off, according to Tulsa police.

Witnesses told officers Evans made no attempt to stop and help the victim.

Evans was arrested shortly after the collision when officers found him less than a mile away.

Evans is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death after a former felony conviction, driving on the sidewalk, and driving without a driver's license or insurance.

