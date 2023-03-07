Tulsa man charged with drunken driving, fleeing from police

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is facing charges for allegedly fleeing from officers while under the influence and wrecking his car in February.

On Feb. 12, around 1:40 a.m., Tulsa police officers said they saw a silver BMW swerve between officers responding to a call at a bar downtown.

One officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver sped away. Near 4th and Kenosha, the BMW went into a private drive and crashed into a large dumpster and fence, police said.

Officers said they took the driver, Aldo Ramirez, into custody shortly after and learned he was intoxicated and smelled like alcohol. TPD said a small amount of marijuana was also found in the car.

On Tuesday, Ramirez was charged with endangering others while eluding police, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and more.

