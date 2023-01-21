Tulsa man charged in 2003 rape, arrested for lewd molestation

TULSA, Okla. — Alfred Wilson was arrested this week and charged after being accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl when she was just seven years old. He is also accused of sexually assaulting the girl’s eight-year-old family member last summer. But sexual allegations and convictions against Wilson span back decades.

Lt. Darin Ehrenreich with Tulsa police’s Special Victims Unit says Wilson has been convicted of rape in another State, and another country.

“A rape conviction in Germany, he leaves the military, comes back to the U.S. A rape conviction in Virginia where he spends 20 years in prison,” says Ehrenreich.

Wilson was released from a Virginia prison on parole in 2003. But 18 years later, in 2021, he was charged in Tulsa County with first degree rape after DNA in the CODIS system connected him to a 2003 cold case rape.

A rape that police say happened only a few weeks after his release.

“It’s a national database. If you are convicted of a crime, if your DNA is taken during an investigation, it’s placed into a national database that criminal cases can be searched against.”

In 2021 Wilson posted bond only a few days after his arrest for the 2003 rape case. But last December, 2 girls, a 14 and eight-year-old told detectives Wilson had sexually assaulted them.

The 14-year-old told police it happened when she was seven… and the eight-year-old told them it happened over the summer. Now, Wilson is facing a series of charges including lewd or indecent proposal to a child, and three counts of lewd molestation.

Wilson is now being held without bond on the 2021 rape case. The state revoked his bond in that case in light of the new charges.

