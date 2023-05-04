Tulsa man arrested, charged with 2007 murder on Highway 64

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a suspect in a murder from 16 years ago Wednesday evening.

Christopher Price was arrested and charged with the murder of Terrance Buckner on April 15, 2007.

According to court documents, Buckner was shot and killed while driving his truck westbound near 10400 East Highway 64/51 around 5 a.m.

Officers said Buckner and two passengers left a club and went to a gas station at 21st and Garnett. At the gas station, "an interaction" occurred with Buckner, his two passengers and another group of men.

Buckner, his two passengers and the other group left. The other group left in two cars.

The shooting took place shortly after, police said.

A witness told investigators that the other group of men, including Christopher Price a.k.a Quatertop, were Hoover Crip gang members. The witness said the Hoover Crips had an argument with Blood gang members from Muskogee at the club before they went to the gas station.

Buckner was from Muskogee, but there is no indication in court documents that he was part of a gang.

Price is charged with shooting with intent to kill, use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, and first-degree murder.

