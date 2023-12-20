Tulsa man accused of threatening to blow up housing authority employee's car

TULSA, Okla. — Jeffery Mitchell is in jail after allegedly threatening to blow up a Tulsa Housing Authority employee's car.
Mitchell is facing the felony charge of a terrorism hoax after an employee said he told her he would blow up her car if the THA evicted him.
Mitchel pleaded not guilty on Dec. 19. He's set for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 22.
2 News will update this story as we learn more about the details of this case.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube