Tulsa man accused of threatening to blow up housing authority employee's car

Jeffery Mitchell
Tulsa County Jail
Jeffery Mitchell
Posted at 9:35 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 10:35:25-05

TULSA, Okla. — Jeffery Mitchell is in jail after allegedly threatening to blow up a Tulsa Housing Authority employee's car.

Mitchell is facing the felony charge of a terrorism hoax after an employee said he told her he would blow up her car if the THA evicted him.

Mitchel pleaded not guilty on Dec. 19. He's set for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 22.

2 News will update this story as we learn more about the details of this case.

