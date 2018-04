Tulsa man accused of possession, distribution of child pornography

TULSA - Tulsa police said a Tulsa man was arrested after investigators say he was found in possession of child pornography.

Timothy Huggins, 29, was taken into custody on Friday and arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to the police report, an investigation was conducted back in October 2017 when they received a file to their computer that contained sexually explicit video of a child.

Police said a search warrant was executed in March 2018 on Huggins' residence where Huggins admitted to searching, locating and downloading child pornography.

Police found more than 10 videos of child pornography on a thumb drive at Huggins' residence, police records stated.

Huggins' bond has been set to $20,000.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: