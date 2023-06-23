Tulsa leaders urge residents not to dump debris at schools, parks

TULSA, Okla. — City officials are urging residents not to dump storm debris in school playgrounds and city parks. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum spoke Thursday about the work still needing to be done with cleanup and power outages.

During the talk, Bynum shared his frustration at the lack of respect some people have for city property. He called the act troubling as city cleanup crews are working overtime to sweep streets and remove debris.

Bynum said, “We talk all the time about education in Oklahoma is underfunded yet you will go dump stuff on school grows so school districts have to pay to clean in up. Ridiculous.”

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and other officials frustrated with illegal dumping

Chief of Police Wendall Franklin, mimicked Bynum's response saying people should be utilizing the free resources provided by the city. He included that illegal dumping comes with a fine of $500 or 30 days in jail if the fine cannot be paid.

Frustrated with illegal dumping

The city opened a free storm debris dumping location near E Latimare St. and N. 89 E. Ave. There is no limit on the amount of natural debris people can bring. Additionally, street cleanup crews can take green material from homes. Materials must be neatly placed in five-foot segments and not under any powerlines or trees so the machine can grab them.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

