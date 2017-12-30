Tulsa Judge performing New Year's Eve weddings

TULSA -- Tying the knot while the clock ticks to midnight has attracted over 70 couples in Tulsa. This is a first for District Judge James Caputo, and for the city hosting a group ceremony outside the courthouse after hours.

Steve Lindsey and Lele Murphy are quite the couple. They've been together for over 20 years, and engaged for the past 11.



“We actually met though in seventh grade when we were 12, we’ve known each other for a long time…most of our lives,” said Lindsey.

The couple from Skiatook originally planned for a Christmas-time wedding with family, but once they heard about a Tulsa judge offering New Year's Eve ceremonies, they jumped at the chance.

“We thought that would be a great opportunity, no stress, no fuss, and what a great way to bring in the new year," said Murphy.

Over the past six weeks since Judge Caputo made the announcement, nearly 75 couples have made the commitment to put a ring on it as the ball drops to 2018.

“Each couple has to bring two witnesses of course because their licenses have to be witnessed, but if they want to bring family and friends with them, more power,” said Caputo.

The Aloft hotel right next to the Tulsa County Courthouse donated their entire ballroom for the event. Reasor's is also providing 300 cupcakes so every couple has a piece of wedding cake to enjoy.

“This is a chance to say 'I do' and move forward as a couple,” said Murphy.

The couples still have time to get married even after the clock strikes midnight.

“I’m doing a second marriage ceremony right after New Years for those who want to get married first thing in 2018," said Caputo.

If you want your nuptials on New Year's Eve, come to the Aloft hotel at 10:30 Sunday night with your marriage license and two witnesses.

The first ceremony starts around 11:45 p.m. and the second ceremony will follow a few minutes after midnight.

