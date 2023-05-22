Tulsa International Airport visitors can now go through security with pass program

TULSA, Okla. — A rule that has been in place at airports across the country since September 11, 2001, is being relaxed at the Tulsa International Airport.

Non-traveling visitors to the TIA can now greet their families and friends at the gate thanks to the TUL visitor pass program.

The airport launched the program Monday, allowing visitors access to the post-security side of the terminal.

"This exciting initiative enables individuals to greet their family and friends at the gate, spend more quality time together during departures, and enjoy the exceptional amenities offered by TUL from a food, beverage, and retail perspective," a TIA spokesperson said in a press release.

To get a pass, visitors must go online and apply the day of their visit or up to seven days in advance. Guests will provide their birthday, gender and full legal name and will get their pass via email on the day of their visit.

“At TUL, we are always looking for ways to enhance the airport experience for passengers and the community,” said Andrew Pierini, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at

Tulsa International Airport. “TUL Visitor Pass gives people the ability to meet their loved ones at the gate or extend their goodbyes, as well as enjoy all the amenities TUL has to offer.”

To apply for a visitor pass,click here.

