Tulsa International Airport selects artist for new installation

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa International Airport will bring the outdoors in as they introduce artists and rendering for new installations.

The artist Shane Darwent created the installation to reflect the sunrise and sunset of Tulsa skies. The piece titled "Sunrising" will consist of 40 colored resin panels that hang slowly rotating at the entrance of the TSA line.

Tulsa International Airport

The installation is to be constructed throughout the end of the year completing the summer of 2024.

“When I catch the drama of the Tulsa sky at sunrise or sunset, it carries hints of nostalgia but seems to glow with the rich promise of tomorrow,” said Shane Darwent, a Tulsa resident artist.

“I would love for my installation to inspire reflection in fellow travelers - an opportunity to slow down in our rush from here to there and take time to consider yesterday’s sunsets, and the potential of tomorrow’s sunrise.”

The art contest consisted of over 140 submissions from artists around the globe. The selection process narrowed the choices down to 5 giving $2,000 to each artist to present their concept in Tulsa.

The selection committee unanimously voted on Darwent and invested $225,000 into the project.

TIA says it is the largest art investment ever for the airport and hopes the art captures the beauty of Tulsa's sky.

Tulsa International Airport

