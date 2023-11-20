Tulsa International Airport expects, prepared for busy holiday travel

TULSA, Okla. — It's Thanksgiving week, and for many, that means flying to see their relatives.

Tulsa International Airport recently announced some record-breaking data from last month, with the airport expecting there to be a lot of hustle and bustle through the terminal in the coming weeks.

In fact, the Transportation Security Administration expects 30 million passengers between Nov. 17 and Nov. 28 — the highest number ever for Thanksgiving.

Andrew Pierini, the chief commercial officer at TIA, told 2 News this October was "the busiest month we've had since July of 2008, and the busiest October since 2000. So, leading into the holiday travel season after that, we're expecting a very busy travel season."

Pierini said he thinks it's proof of how strong the Tulsa market is right now, citing airlines investing in new capacity and routes into Tulsa.

Across the country, the Federal Aviation Administration expects Thanksgiving flights to peak at 49,606 on Wednesday. Last year's holiday peak was 48,192 flights.

Something a number of airports and airlines faced during and after the pandemic was staffing issues, leading to delays and even cancellations. Pierini said Tulsa International never had to lay off employees during the pandemic, and he's certainly not worried about staffing this year.

"We've been working closely with both TSA, as well as our food and beverage and retail operators," he said, "and they are fully staffed and ready to go."

It's already hectic traveling during the holidays. But what should you do to avoid as much chaos as you can?

"We're suggesting that people arrive two hours before your flight, especially if you're checking bags and planning on parking, just to give yourself time to find your parking spot, time to get through TSA, check your bags, and all that," Pierini explained.

He went on to say that if the airport runs out of parking, "we have some overflow capacity that we'll roll out if we get to that spot, but we're prepared for that."

For rideshare like Uber or Lyft, one suggestion is to schedule it ahead of time through whichever app you use instead of ordering it right when you need to leave.

As for parking options at Tulsa International, they say valet parking is $20 per day and just to provide the attendant with your flight information and they'll have your car waiting when you get back.

For garage and covered parking, it's $14 per day. That's the closest parking option to the terminal.

Economy parking will be $9, with shuttles providing carside-to-curbside service.

Finally, hourly short-term parking starts at $1 for the first 30 minutes. That's located on the third level, mere steps away from baggage claim.

It's also important to mention that you can expect Friday, Nov. 24, through next Monday, Nov. 27 to be busy because of all those return flights.

