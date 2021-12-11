Tulsa Humane Society in need following Collinsville animal seizure

SAPULPA, Okla. — Dozens of farm animals are now in the care of the Tulsa Humane Society following Thursday night's seizure in Collinsville.

President, Gina Gardner said while the animals are doing much better after eating and drinking, there is still a lot of work to be done to get these animals back in good health.

“They were very hungry, they wanted food and water. They were just enthralled to get it last night, we did multiple feedings last night, they’ve had a feeding this morning and they’re already more vocal. They’re up, they’re holding their heads up more so that’s really really encouraging for us in like I said, not so great shape,” said Gardner.

But that's just the beginning of a very long and costly process.

“We’ve already had a vet out here this morning, we’re taking the donkey in for x-rays and to see a hoof specialist. We have 16 deceased that are going to Stillwater for necropsies. All of that is very expensive so we do ask for donations, we are private, not funded except through donations. So if you want to help these animals, if you make a donation to help buy hay, pay for necropsies, help us take care of the animals and make sure that the person responsible for this is prosecuted, that’s the best way to make a difference,” said Gardner.

While the animals are in the custody of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Tulsa Humane is in charge of their care and will be throughout the court proceedings.

TCSO said the suspect, Samuel Smith is facing 160 counts of animal cruelty.

If you are interested in donating to Tulsa Humane, click here https://www.tulsapets.com/donate.

