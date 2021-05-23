Tulsa hosts inaugural North American IRONMAN championship

TULSA, Okla — The 2021 Certified Piedmontese IRONMAN North American championship in Tulsa is finally here, with it hundreds of people from all around the world to compete and spectate.

The finish line was full of cheers, claps, a lot of positive energy, and a huge sense of accomplishment for those that participated in the event.

Organizers have been up since 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning and are expected to be out until close to 2:00 a.m.

For many the experience has exceeded expectations and organizers tell 2 News that they have signed a contract to host other IRONMAN races in the next two years.

The event also comes at a time when Tulsa's tourism is trying to rebound from the pandemic.

Ray Hoyt, the president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, tells 2 News, “we’re absolutely wanting to become an IRONMAN city for a long-term and not just a short-term.”

The race kicked off bright and early at Keystone Lake with a 2.4 mile swim.

Athletes then transitioned into the biking portion of the race for a 112 mile ride through Osage and Tulsa counties.

Followed by the final portion of the race, a full marathon run through downtown Tulsa and on Riverside.

Organizers say the weather couldn't have been more ideal.

“I have some friends who are racing here today and I have another good friend who I run with who was coming up who was like, 'hey let me come with you, let me volunteer and give back and cheer her on in the run'.”, Heidi Fischer, a volunteer and supporter, says.

