American Heart Association donates hundreds of Infant CPR Kits to Tulsa hospitals

TULSA, Okla. — Hospitals have made some dramatic changes during the pandemic.

Some hospitals cannot offer essential training for parents of premature babies, but the American Heart Association is stepping up to fill the gap.

After receiving enough donations, the American Heart Association was able to provide Infant CPR Kits to Tulsa hospitals in early October.

The Infant CPR Kits are training tools used to teach mom and dad what to do if their new baby cannot get enough oxygen.

The kits include:



multiple practice exercises

preventable measures

hazards to look out for

We spoke with one Tulsa mom who knows first hand the importance of these training kits.

Haley Coffman's one-year-old spent weeks in the hospital after losing oxygen, just four days after leaving the hospital.

Now, Coffman's goal is to make sure other parents know how easy it can be to save their child's life in an emergency situation.

“Our daughter slept with an oxygen monitor on her foot for the first year of life because I was so terrified that it would happen again,” Haley said. “So, having these kits that the parents can take home, and learn infant CPR for themselves, and learn choking hazards for themselves and then share it with the family, it’s so special.”

Coffman said getting the infant CPR Kit made her feel empowered because she felt equipped with the tools to save her daughter's life if anything ever happened.

To learn more about infant CPR kits, click here.

