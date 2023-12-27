Tulsa horticulturist blooms toward Rose Parade

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman is living her dream. She is working on not one, but two floats that will appear in the world-famous Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year's Day.

"I just visualized it. I didn't draw anything," said Breniss O'Neal, horticulturist and landscape designer.

Breniss O'Neal's midtown Tulsa backyard is her paradise. Every tree and shrub, every pathway, was personally chosen by Breniss.

"There was one nasty crepe myrtle over there that came out," she said, "and some trees that came out too. I designed all this stuff, by the way."

Her design skill is so unique, that it landed Breniss a rare opportunity last year: Horticulturist to two major floats in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade. A job she did so well, she is invited back.

"I am assigned to DirectTV and the SnapChat float as of the last communications," O'Neal said.

She will be guiding volunteers on the best way to position each and every petal on the massive floats.

"Only 2 petals and the stamen is cut really short and then a gentle application," O'Neal stated. "The technique sounds easy, the application isn't!"

She is also the one they turned to when volunteers ran into difficulties on a competitor's float.

"And if someone is calling out for help on their floats - do it! One for all and all for one - who loves a parade! Make it happen. Make it joyful for everyone!"

This stylish, vivacious woman lives life so irresistibly, you can't help but join in when she makes up a song and begins dancing on a platform in her backyard pool.

"Call the elves, off the shelves here we do our Christmas Dance!'

She will spend 16 hours a day on her Rose Parade projects this week. It is work she is delighted to do for she is thrilled to be living her dream.

"I am so grateful and so thankful that a friend like that believed in me to suggest and recommend me for that position. So, now, I live the dream."

A dream that millions around the world will see when the floats roll through Pasadena on New Year's Day.

And if you've ever wondered what happens to all of the florals used in the dozens of floats, O'Neal said the petals are gathered up, put into vats and composted to help grow more flowers for next year's parade.

