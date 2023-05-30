Tulsa Honor Academy celebrates first graduating class

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Honor Academy celebrated its first graduating class Tuesday.

The charter school opened its doors in 2015 and in 2019 — the first class of high school freshmen joined the Nerdy Knights.

Graduating seniors in the 2023 class participated in the school's first College Signing Day. 93% of the class will be first-generation college students and 97% were accepted into a four-year university.



Previous coverage >>>Tulsa Honor Academy expanding to high school

While signing day is usually reserved for athletes, a Tulsa Honor Academy representative says they believe pursuing a four-year degree is a significant achievement for all scholars, not just athletes.

The ceremony was held at the Mabee Center in south Tulsa.

