Tulsa Honor Academy celebrates first graduating class

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Honor Academy celebrated its first graduating class Tuesday.
The charter school opened its doors in 2015 and in 2019 — the first class of high school freshmen joined the Nerdy Knights.
Graduating seniors in the 2023 class participated in the school's first College Signing Day. 93% of the class will be first-generation college students and 97% were accepted into a four-year university.
While signing day is usually reserved for athletes, a Tulsa Honor Academy representative says they believe pursuing a four-year degree is a significant achievement for all scholars, not just athletes.
The ceremony was held at the Mabee Center in south Tulsa.
