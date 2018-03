TULSA -- A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at the Apache Manor Apartments in north Tulsa last week.

The shooting was reported in the 2400 block of North Marion Avenue. The person of interest in the shooting was identified ast Marcus Herron, 18. He was arrested in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Police released the name of the victim on Friday afternoon as 15-year-old Tommy Leigh Thompson.

TPD says they do not have a motive for this murder.

Police said the apartment in which the shooting occurred was occupied by several young males and females, and a motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

Police believe an argument led to the shooting.

