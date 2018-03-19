Tulsa homicide detectives issue warrant for shooting suspect

TULSA - Tulsa homicide detectives need help in locating Joseph Zannotti, 19. He's wanted for five counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Court records show that at 10:44 p.m. on January 19 in the 4700 block of E. 51st Street, Kathleen Mykeloff said she was following a silver Ford F-150. She believed Jack Alcott was inside. Alcott, Mykeloff stated, had threatened her son Joseph.

Alcott stated in the court docs that he contacted Zannotti and asked him for help.

Both Mykeloff and the F-150 pulled into a Braum's parking lot and that's when Zannotti leaned out of Tanner Hurst's vehicle and fired into Mykeloff's suburban, court docs said.

Mykeloff and four others in the suburban were not injured.

Court docs stated that police obtained surveillance video from Braum's and information given from Mykeloff and Hurst were consistent with what had occurred on the video, court records said.

Zannotti's bond is set at $100,000.

