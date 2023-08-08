Tulsa homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting near 48th St and 38th W Ave

TULSA, Okla. — Around 5:30 p.m. Monday police responded to a shooting near W 48th St and S 35th W Ave.
A woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.
Homicide detectives on the scene told 2 News that police took a person of interest into the station but are unclear of the custody status.
Detectives found a gun near the scene they suspect is the murder weapon. Police say they are treating this case as a murder.
This is a developing story.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube