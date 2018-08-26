TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce presents Tango Nights for this year's awards gala.

The Excelencia Awards banquet is the chamber's biggest fundraiser of the year where they recognize local Hispanic business owners.

The gala will be held on Saturday, September 15 at the Renaissance Hotel at 6 p.m.

The chamber's president Ivan Alvarez says the proceeds go toward the Hispanic community through youth organizations, schools and more.

Tickets are still available. Click here for more information.

