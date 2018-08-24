Tulsa high school receives schools supplies and career opportunities

TULSA - East Central High School students are now better equipped for the school year after getting new school supplies Friday.

A Tulsa company donated more than $5000 in supplies as part of its partnership with the school which is focused on preparing students for the future.

East Central High School and Spirit Aerosystems want to give students a boost into the workforce and give seniors plenty of career options after they graduate.

Spirit Aerosystems is looking for its next generation of workers.

The plan is to offer seniors a paid internship through its manufacturing program if selected after an interview process.

"Who wouldn’t want to do this? Who wouldn’t want to go into somewhere not knowing anything and come out with something," Don’Diesia Spratley, an East Central High School student interested in the program, said.

Along with learning new skills, students have a chance at a long-lasting career within the company.

"It just sounds really interesting and how people have been there for so long, it really seems like they love their job," Brissa Quintana, who is also interested in the internship, said.

Spirit employees also came together to buy school supplies specifically for the high school.

"It really puts a face and a name to the drive this year," Jacque Coleman, Director of Supply Chain and Logistics, said.

Coleman said their goal is to lead more people into the manufacturing industry by creating understanding of what type of jobs are available.

"We want to expose kids to the workforce as early as possible and know what’s available," Coleman said . "Spirit looks like a big monolithic factory on the outside but we have composite jobs, assembly jobs. We have office jobs and supply chain."

"It can be something that they really enjoy doing, so I say give it a shot even though you may already have your mind set on something else," Spratley said.

Coleman said their hope is to give the students all the tools and knowledge they need to be successful.

