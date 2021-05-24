Tulsa Health Department launches vaccine text message campaign

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department is launching a text message campaign to raise awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The effort aims to reach residents residing in zip codes with lower vaccination rates in Tulsa County, according to THD. It's part of a series of four messages spread out over the course of six weeks.

“These messages are not a scam,” said Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart. “THD will never ask for personal information or money. The text messages are intended to help recipients schedule their first dose or make them aware of walk-in opportunities near them.”

The department said the text messages will come from an Oklahoma area code depending on where the individual resides; it may show up as a 918 or 405 area code. Individuals can engage with the messages with any follow up questions or requests of more information. Individuals will also have access to reply in Spanish. Recipients can opt-out at any time.

As of May 20, 45.8 percent of Tulsa County residents ages 18+ have been fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Text message reminders are proven effective for increasing vaccination uptake, and we are looking for creative ways to generate awareness and reach herd immunity,” added Dart. “We expect that for those who are open to getting vaccinated but haven’t followed through, these types of reminders will be an effective nudge toward vaccination."

More information regarding vaccine clinic locations in Tulsa County, click here . THD offers COVID-19 testing by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled online or call 918-582-9355 to speak to a public health professional. For more information about COVID-19, click here .

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --