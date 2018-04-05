Tulsa Health Department investigates measles case, warns residents who may have been exposed

The Tulsa Health Department is investigating a case of measles in Tulsa County and it wants to alert citizens who traveled to certain area locations during the past week.

The department said the person contracted the virus after international travel.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can be spread by being in a room where a person with measles has been, even up to two hours after that person is gone.

A person is highly contagious for three to four days before a rash starts.

The health department wants to alert residents who have not been fully vaccinated for measles and traveled to any of the following locations about potential exposure to the virus:

Southern Hills Country Club (2636 East 61st Street) on Friday, March 30 from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Church of Saint Mary (1347 East 49th Place) during the following dates and times:

Friday, March 30 from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 1 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Prairie Fire Pie (1303 East 15th Street) on Friday, March 30 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa International Airport (7777 East Apache Street) on Sunday, April 1 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. The specific areas include the United and American Airlines desks in the lower level ticketing area.

Whole Foods Market (1401 East 41st Street) on Sunday, April 1 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

William Building (6585 S Yale Ave) on Monday, April 2 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Boston Deli Grill & Market (6231 East 61st Street) on Monday, April 2 from 12 – 2 p.m.

Laureate Institute for Brain Research (6655 South Yale Avenue) on Monday, April 2 from 3 – 7:30 p.m.

Walgreens (6040 South Yale Avenue) on Monday, April 2 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Warren Clinic Tower (6600 South Yale Avenue) on Tuesday, April 3 from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The specific areas include elevators, waiting room, X-ray and laboratory collection services.

Anyone who is concerned about possible exposure should contact the THD at 918-595-4500.

