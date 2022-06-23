Tulsa Health Department beginning COVID-19 shots for kids 6 months or older

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department is starting to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as six months old on Thursday afternoon.

THD's immunization clinics received a supply of the vaccines for younger children and can start administering them after last Friday's emergency use authorization expansion by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Pfizer and Moderna. The CDC endorsed the use of the vaccines Saturday for all children as young as six months old.

Pfizer is offering a three-dose vaccine series with the second dose coming three-to-eight weeks after the first and the third dose more than eight weeks after the second. The Moderna series includes two doses given at least a month apart.

"Children and teens may have some mild to moderate side effects after getting their COVID-19 vaccine. These side effects tend to be temporary, and similar to those experienced after routine vaccinations. Children under 5 may experience pain and redness at the injection site, fever, headaches, chills, and muscle pain. These reactions mean your child’s immune system is working to protect them. Some children and teens have no side effects. Serious side effects are rare, but may occur. Parents should contact their primary care provider if they have any specific concerns about side effects from a vaccination." - Tulsa Health Department

COVID-19 vaccines are available by appointment only at the following locations. Those 17 and under have to have a parent or guardian present to receive a shot:

James O. Goodwin Health Center | 5051 S. 129 E. Ave., Tulsa, OK

Central Regional Health Center | 315 S. Utica, Tulsa, OK

North Regional Health and Wellness Center | 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tulsa OK

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --