Tulsa golf community mourns Director Patrick McCrate

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa golf community is mourning the long-time director of golf for LaFortune Park and South Lakes golf course after his sudden passing.

56-year-old James McCrate served as director for 23 years. He passed away from a heart attack.

"Known for his commitment to excellence, McCrate transformed Tulsa County's golf operations into one of the most comprehensive public golf programs in Oklahoma," Tulsa County Parks said in a statement. "His vision included affordable rates, clean courses, fully-equipped pro shops, lessons, club fittings, junior golf initiatives, beginner programs, tournament operations, and unwavering support for veterans and first responders."

Before becoming director, McCrate established himself under the mentorship of Jerry Jones, then Tulsa County's Golf Director.

Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner Karen Keith expressed heartfelt condolences.

"The unexpected passing of Pat McCrate is devastating to Tulsa County and all of the golfing community," Keith said. "Our sympathies go out to his family."

A Tulsa County spokesperson said his legacy will endure and they will forever be grateful for his immeasurable contributions to the community.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

