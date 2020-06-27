Menu

Tulsa girl raises money for friend's party

Posted at 7:11 PM, Jun 26, 2020
TULSA, Okla. — Six-year-old Yolani Moncada surprises her friend, Addison, with a birthday party.

Yolani sold lemonade in Jenks, Tulsa, and Sapulpa to raise money for her friend's party and today was the big reveal.

READ MORE: Tulsa girl fundraising to throw a surprise party for friend with sick mother

"I was surprised," Addison said.

Addison wasn't able to have a party with her friends earlier, because she was worried about her mom who recently suffered a stroke.

The pool party was complete with hugs and even a sash and crown for the birthday girl.

