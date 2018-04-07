Tulsa firetruck hit while firefighters work icy accident

TULSA, Okla. - Several Tulsa firefighters are OK after a crash Saturday morning on the northwest side of downtown Tulsa.

TFD said they were alerted at the Station 2 firehouse about chain reaction crash in the southbound lanes of the L.L. Tisdale Expressway to the IDL and Highway 412 westbound on ramps.

When TFD responded, they said firefighters started working on getting a patient out of a white pickup.

Firefighters said two cars then hit the fire engine causing front and rear damage.

TFD said two people were taken to the hospital, but again no firefighters were hurt.

