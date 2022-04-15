Tulsa fire officials share new details about Wednesday's deadly hostage situation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters were instrumental in helping the child at the scene of yesterday’s standoff. They say the quick actions by one of the Ladder 22 crew members, along with a special backpack, may have saved the child’s life.

“This is one of those low frequency, high intensity incidents that you hear about, doesn’t happen very often but it’s traumatic,” spokesperson for the Tulsa Fire Dept., Andy Little said.

Little says the crews were originally dispatched to reports of a stabbing. When they arrived crews found a man outside the home, along with a child. One of the firefighters decided to give the child a special back-pack that they carry for children they encounter on scenes.

When crews ask if the mother was home, the man said no.

“At the same time, the little boy had a rapport with this firefighter, confided in him that his mom was inside and she was hurt.”

When crews ask to go inside and check on his mother, the man pointed a gun at the firefighters.

“The Ladder 22 firefighter grabbed the little boy out of the back of the truck and ran with him to safety… Police officers showed up right when the man started shooting.”

The child was given one of these back-packs provided by Joy in the Cause, a non-profit that fills the back-packs with stuffed animals, pillows and games for children experiencing traumatic events.

Every fire truck carries them. In this case, it may have saved the boy's life.

“Frankly, if they wouldn’t have gotten out of there, with the little boy, would he have been harmed? Them taking that backpack and talking to him may have saved his life.”

