Tulsa Fire hosts Open House for Hispanic Heritage month

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department is including the Spanish-speaking community in fire safety education.

The department marked the end of National Fire Prevention Week with an open house at Station 33, focusing on bridging the gap with the Latinx community.

Andrew Little, the Public Information Officer for the Tulsa Fire Department, said "it's an opportunity for us to allow the community to come in, see the equipment that works for them, meet the firefighters, and learn about fire safety."

Little showed a child named Catalina how the firefighters protect themselves. "The firefighters have to wear the mask...so they don't get smoke when they breathe," she said.

Tulsa Fire reported over 50 families at the event, which was a larger turn out than the previous year. Catalina's mom said, "I think this is an excellent event for the kids. To be able to get in the truck, it's amazing."

Families tried out the firefighter's exercise equipment, tour the station, and connect with community resources on site.

Little emphasized the department's inclusivity: "We have firefighters on our trucks that speak Spanish, we have people that look like them, and are invested in this community."

A child named Juan shared his admiration for the fire personnel, stating, "I think of them as really strong, really dedicated to the job."

Tulsa Fire Department is seeking more Spanish-speaking firefighters and hopes to see even more families at next year's event.

